13-year-old boy shot in head at birthday party in Lucknow

Boy's father accuses host of murder

Unaiz was rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His father, Zamir Khan, has accused Tripathi of murder and claimed there was an attempt to cover up the shooting as a road accident.

Based on Zamir's complaint, police have registered an FIR for murder under BNS Section 103 against a friend of Unaiz and his father.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal said early evidence points to accidental firing.

The investigation is ongoing, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.