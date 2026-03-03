13-year-old boy shot in head at birthday party in Lucknow
A 13-year-old boy, Unaiz Khan, tragically lost his life at a birthday party in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar after being shot in the head.
The incident happened at contractor Sanjeev Tripathi's house, where Unaiz and other minors reportedly found a revolver and accidentally fired it while handling it out of curiosity.
Three minors have been detained for questioning.
Boy's father accuses host of murder
Unaiz was rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
His father, Zamir Khan, has accused Tripathi of murder and claimed there was an attempt to cover up the shooting as a road accident.
Based on Zamir's complaint, police have registered an FIR for murder under BNS Section 103 against a friend of Unaiz and his father.
However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal said early evidence points to accidental firing.
The investigation is ongoing, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.