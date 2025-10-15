139 Maoists, including ₹6cr bounty leader, surrender in Maharashtra

Maoists losing ground

This wave of surrenders shows the Maoists are losing ground, with morale dropping and leaders now open to peace talks.

Rao even asked for a one-month ceasefire to talk things over with his group.

The government says Left Wing Extremism is shrinking fast—affected districts have dropped from 18 to 11, and officials see this as a big step toward safer, more stable communities.

Still, they're urging everyone to stay alert as the push for a "Naxal-free" India continues.