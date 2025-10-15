139 Maoists, including ₹6cr bounty leader, surrender in Maharashtra
In a big shift for central India, 139 Maoists—including top leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao (aka Bhupathi), who had a ₹6 crore bounty—surrendered in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on October 14 and 15, 2025.
The group handed over weapons like AK-47s, signaling a major setback for the Maoist movement.
Maoists losing ground
This wave of surrenders shows the Maoists are losing ground, with morale dropping and leaders now open to peace talks.
Rao even asked for a one-month ceasefire to talk things over with his group.
The government says Left Wing Extremism is shrinking fast—affected districts have dropped from 18 to 11, and officials see this as a big step toward safer, more stable communities.
Still, they're urging everyone to stay alert as the push for a "Naxal-free" India continues.