Jaipur: 14 killed as drunk trucker goes on 5km rampage
What's the story
A speeding dumper truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, killed at least 14 people and injured around 50 others in Jaipur, Rajasthan, after going on a five-kilometer rampage. The incident took place on Lohamandi Road, where the truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles coming from the opposite direction. Per India Today, eyewitnesses reported that the driver seemed intoxicated and continued driving despite multiple collisions with cars and motorcycles.
Incident conclusion
Driver detained; medical tests to confirm alcohol consumption
The truck's rampage only ended after a major crash that left several vehicles mangled. Rescue teams and local police quickly arrived at the scene to free those trapped under the wreckage. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have detained the driver of the dumper truck and are conducting medical tests to confirm alcohol consumption at the time of driving.
Safety issues
Similar accident in Phalodi yesterday
This incident comes just a day after another tragic accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi. A tempo traveler carrying devotees crashed into a stationary trailer truck, killing at least 15 people and injuring two others. The victims were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner when the accident occurred. In Telangana, 20 people were also killed after a lorry carrying gravel collided with a state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning.