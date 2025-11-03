The incident took place on Lohamandi Roadsss

Jaipur: 14 killed as drunk trucker goes on 5km rampage

By Chanshimla Varah 04:06 pm Nov 03, 2025

A speeding dumper truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, killed at least 14 people and injured around 50 others in Jaipur, Rajasthan, after going on a five-kilometer rampage. The incident took place on Lohamandi Road, where the truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles coming from the opposite direction. Per India Today, eyewitnesses reported that the driver seemed intoxicated and continued driving despite multiple collisions with cars and motorcycles.