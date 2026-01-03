Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists killed in encounters with security forces

In a major operation, security forces have killed at least 14 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh 's Sukma and Bijapur districts, India Today reported, citing officials. The first encounter took place near Pamlur village under the Kistaram police station limits of Sukma district. Here, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) neutralized 12 Maoists, including Mangdu, the secretary of the Konta Area Committee. Among those killed was Mangdu, secretary of the Konta Area Committee.

Weapons seized Automatic weapons recovered from Sukma encounter site The Sukma encounter led to the recovery of automatic weapons, including AK-47 and INSAS rifles. The operation was closely monitored by Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan. Further details about the slain Naxalites are awaited as investigations continue into this major anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's forested areas.

Bijapur clash Second encounter in Bijapur district The second encounter took place around 5:00am in the southern part of Bijapur district. This was also an anti-Naxalite operation by the District Reserve Guard based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence. Security forces recovered two bodies from this encounter as well, but details are still awaited as intermittent exchanges of fire continued.