14cr 'digital arrest': 8 held for defrauding elderly NRI couple

The Delhi Police has arrested eight men in connection with a ₹14.8 crore "digital arrest" scam that targeted an elderly NRI couple. The accused, who were arrested between January 15 and 21 from three different states, include an aspiring Chartered Accountant and a Varanasi-based pujari (Hindu priest). The investigation revealed that these educated men used their skills to defraud the elderly couple by posing as law enforcement officials on video calls.

Arrest details Arrests made across multiple states The first arrest was of Divyang Patel, a 30-year-old BCom graduate and CA aspirant, from Gujarat, on January 15. He was followed by Krutik Shitole, a 26-year-old IT diploma holder from New Zealand. Arun Kumar Tiwari, a private data-entry operator from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested next. Mahavir Sharma, a BCom graduate, and Pradyuman Tiwari were also nabbed in the investigation.

Ongoing probe Final arrests and ongoing investigation The last three arrests were made on January 21. Ankit Mishra, Bhupender Kumar Mishra, and Aadesh Kumar Singh were arrested in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. These men are believed to have worked as facilitators for an international syndicate operating from Cambodia and Nepal. The police have seized seven mobile phones and checkbooks during the operation. Further investigations are underway to identify other conspirators in this elaborate scam network.

Victim ordeal Victims endure harrowing experience, scammers impersonate police The victims of this scam, Om Taneja and his wife Indira, were subjected to constant video surveillance for over two weeks. The fraudsters impersonated police officers on a video call with Indira, displaying banners of "Colaba Police" to lend authenticity. They claimed her bank account was linked to a money laundering case and offered "digital verification at home" due to their claims of national security concerns.

Scam details Scammers use mule accounts, victims lose ₹14.8 crore Over 17 days, the couple was forced to transfer funds into "RBI-mandated accounts" through eight transactions. The ordeal ended on January 9 when the calls stopped, and they sought help from local police. By then, ₹14.8 crore had vanished from their accounts. Investigators believe that once primary accounts received cheated amounts, money moved into secondary accounts through micro-transactions to avoid detection by automated banking security triggers.