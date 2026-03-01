15 Maoists, including senior leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh
India
Fifteen members of the BBM Maoist group—including senior leaders and platoon members—surrendered to police in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday night.
This move is part of a wider push by authorities to reduce left-wing extremism in the region.
Group handed over large stash of weapons
The group handed over a large stash of weapons, from AK-47s to INSAS rifles.
Their surrender was helped along by a local journalist who made first contact.
After official checks, they'll get rehabilitation benefits as per state policy.
Another senior Maoist surrendered recently
Just days earlier, another senior Maoist surrendered in Kanker district.
In recent months, several Maoist cadres have surrendered across Chhattisgarh as officials aim to end left-wing extremism by March 31, 2026.