Facebook restricts post showing defacement of Ambedkar's portrait at JNU
What's the story
Facebook has restricted a video showing the defacement of Dr BR Ambedkar's portrait during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The video was posted by former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji and had the caption: "Delhi Police Vandalises Baba Saheb Ambedkar Portrait in JNUSU Protest Demanding Resignation of JNU VC for Making Casteist Comments on Dalits." Balaji received a notice on Saturday that his post was restricted under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Allegations
Students' allegations against Delhi Police
Students at JNU have alleged that the Delhi Police were involved in defacing the portrait of Dr Ambedkar. The protest for which the video was shot demanded the resignation of the JNU Vice-Chancellor for allegedly making casteist comments on Dalits. The students claimed that at least one other Facebook user received a similar notice regarding this video, further fueling their allegations against law enforcement agencies.
Government intervention
Government notice to Facebook
Facebook's restriction on the video came after a government notice was issued. The notice was sent under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows for the removal of content that is deemed unlawful or objectionable by authorities. This section empowers law enforcement agencies to seek the removal of online content that violates Indian laws or public policy.