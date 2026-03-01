Dubai airport hit by missile attacks, 4 injured

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international airport, was hit by missile attacks on Saturday. The incident left four airport staff injured and caused panic among passengers. Terminals were evacuated before the attack, and a concourse was damaged in the process. Videos showed passengers running along concourses as smoke filled the airport, with water from smoke alarms collecting on the floor.

Twitter Post Dubai airport being evacuated Smoke, evacuations, and alarms reported at Dubai International Airport after the latest Iranian missile attack. pic.twitter.com/R0OXEGJwwV — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

Travel disruption Attack on iconic Burj Al Arab hotel The airspace over Dubai and Abu Dhabi was closed after the attacks, leading to mass cancellations. Thousands of travelers were left stranded at the airport as crowds thronged terminals and luggage piled up. The iconic Burj Al Arab hotel was also targeted in what UAE officials described as drone strikes. A fire was sparked by shrapnel from a drone at the hotel, but it was quickly brought under control without any injuries reported.

Port incident Strikes reported at other commercial airports in the region Authorities in Dubai also confirmed that debris from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port. However, no injuries were reported from this incident either. Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport was also shut after shrapnel from an attack on its premises killed one person. Strikes were reported at other commercial airports in the region, including Kuwait International Airport, leading to further closures and flight cancellations.

