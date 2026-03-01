Zero tolerance during Holi, Ramzan in UP: Yogi warns troublemakers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered stringent measures to maintain communal harmony during the upcoming festivals. The CM held a high-level review meeting on Saturday night, where he directed the administration and police to be on high alert during Holi, Ramzan, Eid, Navroz, and Navratri, according to Hindustan Times. He warned that any attempt to disturb law and order would not be tolerated.

Security measures Accountability fixed on officers concerned in case of negligence CM Adityanath stressed that any incident aimed at creating discord would invite strict action. He also said accountability would be fixed on officers concerned in case of negligence. To this end, police patrolling has been intensified with special vigilance during processions and public gatherings. Cleanliness and proper arrangements at festival venues have also been emphasized as part of the security measures.

Community coordination No obscene songs or objectionable content during Holi celebrations Senior officers were quoted as saying that directions have been issued to mandatorily convene meetings of Holika Dahan committees and peace committees. This is to ensure coordination and communal harmony during the festivals. The CM has also directed that no obscene songs or objectionable content be played during Holi celebrations. He stressed that no act should hurt the sentiments of any community, further promoting peaceful coexistence.

Noise control Remove high-decibel loudspeakers In light of noise pollution concerns, officials said instructions have been given to remove high-decibel loudspeakers. Authorities have reportedly been asked to resolve the issue through dialogue and coordination, particularly at religious places where such equipment is still in use. This move is aimed at ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the festivities while respecting community sentiments.

Travel arrangements Additional buses to be operated during Holi travel rush Considering the expected surge in travel during Holi, the chief minister has instructed the state transport corporation to operate additional buses. Only vehicles meeting fitness standards will be deployed, and strict action will be taken against private operators charging arbitrary fares. Transport officials have been directed to remain in the field to ensure passenger convenience and prevent buses from being parked haphazardly along roadsides.