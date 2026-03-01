Iranian state media confirms Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in airstrikes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes on Saturday, Iranian state media confirmed. The 86-year-old leader was targeted by the United States and Israeli forces. Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed the news on social media, saying Khamenei couldn't escape US intelligence and surveillance. An Israeli airstrike is said to have killed him, a source briefed on the attacks told NPR.

Leadership Who was Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Khamenei, who was born in April 1939 in Mashhad, rose to prominence during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He became Iran's Supreme Leader in 1989 after Ruhollah Khomeini's death. Despite lacking the highest clerical rank at the time, he built a strong power base with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). His leadership was marked by staunch opposition to the US and Israel.

Policies His views on nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles Khamenei supported armed groups in the region and backed Iran's nuclear and missile programs, calling them "defensive tools." His idea of "heroic flexibility" allowed for limited compromise, paving the way for the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. However, Trump withdrew from this agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Domestically, Khamenei relied on security forces to suppress unrest during protests in 2009, 2022, and earlier this year.

Advertisement