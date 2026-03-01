15 Naxalites, including ₹25 lakh bounty leader, surrender: Cops

Over 2,700 surrenders in Chhattisgarh in the last 2 years (up to March 2026)

The group handed over 14 weapons like AK-47s and SLRs. Some members had guarded a top Maoist leader killed in January 2025.

Officials say these surrenders could dismantle Naxalite operations across western Odisha.

In the last two years, more than 2,700 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh (as of March 2026), as authorities push to end the insurgency by March 2026.