15 Naxalites, including ₹25 lakh bounty leader, surrender: Cops
India
Fifteen Naxalites—including their senior leader Vikas, who had a ₹25 lakh bounty—have surrendered to police in Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh.
This move is expected to seriously weaken Naxalite presence along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, especially in the Raipur-Sambalpur area.
Over 2,700 surrenders in Chhattisgarh in the last 2 years (up to March 2026)
The group handed over 14 weapons like AK-47s and SLRs. Some members had guarded a top Maoist leader killed in January 2025.
Officials say these surrenders could dismantle Naxalite operations across western Odisha.
In the last two years, more than 2,700 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh (as of March 2026), as authorities push to end the insurgency by March 2026.