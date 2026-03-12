1.5kg heroin worth ₹8cr dropped by Pakistani drone recovered
India
Jammu Police have seized over 1.5kg of heroin, valued at ₹8 crore, after it was suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border on March 11.
A local in Bahadurpura village found the bag, complete with rope and hook, in a field, prompting police to register a case and investigate possible cross-border drone smuggling.
Authorities urge locals to stay alert
Police registered a case under the NDPS Act and are now investigating links in this drug network.
This isn't an isolated event: recent months have seen several similar busts involving drones, including one where over 4kg of heroin was seized in R S Pura.
Authorities are urging locals to stay alert and report anything suspicious as they work to curb these high-tech trafficking attempts.