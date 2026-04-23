'It just happened': What IRS officer daughter's rapist told cops 

The Delhi Police have sought four days of custodial interrogation of accused Rahul Meena in the alleged rape and murder case of a 22-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter. The incident took place in South Delhi's Kailash Hills area on Wednesday. Meena was arrested from a Dwarka hotel soon after the crime and has been in police custody since then.

Suspect's behavior Accused's behavior during interrogation Reportedly, Meena has shown no remorse during his interrogation and has maintained a calm demeanor. He allegedly told investigators that he went to the house only to take money and repeatedly said, "it just happened." He also reportedly said, "If didi had given the money, this would not have happened," while responding in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning.

Inside job Meena exploited victim's morning solitude The victim's father, a civil servant, confirmed that Meena had been employed by their family for around 10 months before being dismissed two months ago due to his habit of borrowing small amounts from neighbors Since he worked there, he knew their daily routine, police sources told ANI. He allegedly exploited the victim's morning solitude when her parents left for their walk and gym sessions. The accused entered the house by falsely claiming that "aunty ne bulaya tha for money."

Advertisement

Crime scene Know what happened in the house Police sources have also reconstructed the victim's last moments before the crime. The victim was studying in her room when Meena entered and demanded money. An argument ensued after she refused, leading to a violent assault. He first tried to strangle her, leaving her unconscious. Sexual assault is suspected at this stage before he allegedly struck her three times with a heavy object, causing fatal injuries.

Advertisement