'It just happened': What IRS officer daughter's rapist told cops
What's the story
The Delhi Police have sought four days of custodial interrogation of accused Rahul Meena in the alleged rape and murder case of a 22-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter. The incident took place in South Delhi's Kailash Hills area on Wednesday. Meena was arrested from a Dwarka hotel soon after the crime and has been in police custody since then.
Suspect's behavior
Accused's behavior during interrogation
Reportedly, Meena has shown no remorse during his interrogation and has maintained a calm demeanor. He allegedly told investigators that he went to the house only to take money and repeatedly said, "it just happened." He also reportedly said, "If didi had given the money, this would not have happened," while responding in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning.
Inside job
Meena exploited victim's morning solitude
The victim's father, a civil servant, confirmed that Meena had been employed by their family for around 10 months before being dismissed two months ago due to his habit of borrowing small amounts from neighbors Since he worked there, he knew their daily routine, police sources told ANI. He allegedly exploited the victim's morning solitude when her parents left for their walk and gym sessions. The accused entered the house by falsely claiming that "aunty ne bulaya tha for money."
Crime scene
Know what happened in the house
Police sources have also reconstructed the victim's last moments before the crime. The victim was studying in her room when Meena entered and demanded money. An argument ensued after she refused, leading to a violent assault. He first tried to strangle her, leaving her unconscious. Sexual assault is suspected at this stage before he allegedly struck her three times with a heavy object, causing fatal injuries.
Escape plan
Meena tried to unlock digital lock using victim's hand
After killing her, investigators said Meena tried to drag the victim's hand to unlock a digital lock with her fingerprint. When that failed, he used a screwdriver to break another lock and fled with cash and valuables. He allegedly stole around ₹2.5 lakh. After noticing blood stains on his clothes, he changed into the victim's brother's pants before fleeing the scene toward a railway station in an attempt to escape.