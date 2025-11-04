Next Article
16 injured in bus accident on Jammu highway
India
A minibus overturned on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, injuring 16 people—including students.
Locals and police acted quickly to help, and everyone was taken to GMC Rajouri for treatment.
Officials are now investigating what went wrong.
3 dead, several injured in Indore bus crash
In a separate accident near Indore, three people lost their lives and many others were hurt when a bus crashed at Simrol Bheru Ghat.
Nine are still in the hospital—some in serious condition—while about 30 more had minor injuries.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav called it "heartbreaking" and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh.