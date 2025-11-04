16 injured in bus accident on Jammu highway

3 dead, several injured in Indore bus crash

In a separate accident near Indore, three people lost their lives and many others were hurt when a bus crashed at Simrol Bheru Ghat.

Nine are still in the hospital—some in serious condition—while about 30 more had minor injuries.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav called it "heartbreaking" and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh.