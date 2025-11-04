3 men who abducted, gang-raped student near Coimbatore airport arrested

Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a college student in Tamil Nadu 's Coimbatore . The incident happened on Sunday night around 11:00pm when the woman was with her male friend in a car. The accused reportedly attacked the friend, injuring him, kidnapped the woman, and took her to another location, where they assaulted her.

Arrest details Accused shot at during police encounter The accused, identified as Thavasi, Karthik, and Kaliswaran, were arrested after a police encounter on Tuesday morning. They were shot in their legs and have been hospitalized. The woman was medically examined after the assault, and seven special teams were formed by the police to nab the accused. CCTV footage is also being scanned as part of the investigation.

Political fallout Opposition slams Tamil Nadu government over safety concerns The incident has triggered political outrage in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties criticizing the MK Stalin-led government over safety concerns. Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of the Opposition, asked if there was a functional police force under Stalin's leadership. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged protests in Coimbatore and announced statewide agitations over alleged police personnel shortages.

Public outcry Actor-politician Vijay slams government Actor-politician Vijay also slammed the government, asking Stalin to "wake up" over law and order issues. He referred to a past incident at Anna University where a similar crime took place. The National Human Rights Commission chairperson called the Coimbatore assault "a failure by the state police," echoing concerns about women's safety in Tamil Nadu.