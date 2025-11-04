Next Article
Noida brothers die after falling into septic tank at home
India
In a heartbreaking incident in Noida's Chotpur Colony, Sector 63, two brothers—Chandrabhan (40) and Raju (26)—died after falling into a septic tank at home.
Chandrabhan fell in when the stone slab collapsed, and Raju jumped in to save him, but both were quickly overcome by toxic fumes.
Neighbor also hospitalized; police used power tools to open tank
A neighbor, Hemant Singh, also got sick trying to rescue them and had to be hospitalized.
Police arrived fast, using power tools to open the tank and recover the brothers, but sadly both were declared dead at the hospital.
The tragedy is a tough reminder of how dangerous uncovered septic tanks can be—and why safety measures really matter.