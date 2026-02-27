16-year-old girl found unconscious in park, family suspects drugging, assault
India
A 16-year-old girl from Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district died after being found unconscious in a park on February 24, shortly after leaving home to collect her board exam roll number.
Her family believes she was drugged, assaulted by four youths, and poisoned.
The incident has led to widespread protests, with many demanding answers and action.
Family refuses to accept body until accused are arrested
The girl's family is refusing to accept her body until all accused are arrested, saying, "We will not perform the last rites until the accused are arrested."
Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act and have arrested three suspects so far.
Forensic tests are underway as the community continues to call for justice.