Taliban seizes Pakistani posts; Islamabad launches major retaliatory operation

Pakistan has launched "Operation Ghazab Lil Haq" against Afghanistan 's Taliban regime. The operation comes after Kabul claimed its forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers in cross-border strikes on Thursday. Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV News reported the operation was launched in response to "unprovoked aggression" from Afghanistan. Later, Pakistan Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that 133 Afghans were killed and over 200 were injured in the operation.

Call for unity Asif calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to join forces Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to join forces with federal authorities and other provinces. He said the armed forces were delivering a "crushing response" to the Afghan Taliban's aggression. The latest escalation comes after Afghanistan claimed it had captured 19 Pakistani military outposts and a major headquarters at Anzar Sar in Khost province.

Offensive operations Fitrat claims up to 55 Pakistani soldiers killed Afghanistan's Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on X about "heavy retaliatory offensive operations" along the Durand Line carried out by the 203 Mansouri Corps and the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps. He claimed that "up to 55 Pakistani soldiers have been killed," with 23 bodies recovered and others taken alive. Fitrat also said dozens of weapons were seized during the operations, which are continuing across several eastern provinces.

Advertisement

Casualty dispute Pakistan rejects Kabul's casualty figures Pakistan has rejected Kabul's casualty figures. Information Minister Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three wounded, while 36 Afghan fighters had died. He called Afghanistan's actions unprovoked and said Pakistan was giving a "strong and effective response." The clashes follow Pakistani airstrikes earlier this week that Islamabad said targeted militant training camps near the border.

Advertisement