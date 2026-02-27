Pakistan declares 'open war' against Taliban after border clashes

Pakistan has declared "open war" on the Afghan Taliban government after recent border clashes. The escalation began when Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in retaliation for airstrikes earlier this week. This led to Pakistan bombing Kabul and Kandahar in Afghanistan on Friday. "Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you," Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif posted on X as the Pakistani military launched operation "Ghazab Lil Haq" against Afghanistan.

Military action 'Now it is open war between us and you' Earlier, Afghanistan claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in its military action, while Pakistan reported only two of its soldiers killed and claimed 133 Afghan fighters were killed. The Taliban regimehad also claimed "several others (soldiers) were captured alive." The violence has jeopardized a Qatar-mediated ceasefire between the two countries.

Retaliation Afghanistan claims capture of over a dozen Pakistani army posts Afghanistan's military launched a retaliatory attack late Thursday, claiming to have captured over a dozen Pakistani army posts. The Afghan defense ministry reported eight of its soldiers were killed in the land offensive. An Afghan official confirmed multiple civilian injuries near the Torkham border crossing due to a mortar shell hitting a refugee camp.

Airstrikes Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia provinces Pakistan's military carried out airstrikes on what they called Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces. While Pakistan's military claimed that it destroyed two brigade bases, it did not elaborate on any inflicted casualties. Pakistan's government termed Afghanistan's actions along the Durand line as unprovoked aggression, simultaneously denying claims that any of its army posts were captured.

Casualty dispute Afghanistan's Defense Ministry claims to have killed 36 Afghan fighters The two countries have reported vastly different casualty figures. Afghanistan's Defense Ministry claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, while Pakistan's Information Minister put the number at two. Pakistan also denied that any Pakistani soldiers were captured. Mosharraf Ali Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said 133 Afghan fighters were killed, with many more casualties expected from strikes in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar military targets.