Brian Bennett's record-breaking fifty against India goes in vain: Stats
What's the story
India claimed a massive win over Zimbabwe in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The co-hosts first racked up 256/4, their highest total in T20 World Cups. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97*, Zimbabwe were restricted to 184/6. Bennett recorded the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.
Powerplay
Bennett, the lone warrior
To everyone's surprise, Zimbabwe didn't lose a wicket in the Powerplay. However, they were quite behind the required run-rate. Axar Patel finally dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani, who made a run-a-ball 20, in the seventh over. Although Bennett regularly took the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, to cleaners, Zimbabwe were down to 72/2 in 9.3 overs. Bennett reached his 34-ball half-century in the 13th over.
Score
Bennett returns unbeaten
Bennett, who single-handedly anchored Zimbabwe's chase, found some support from skipper Sikandar Raza. The duo took them toward the 150-run mark. Bennett scored the majority of runs after Raza's departure. He eventually fell three runs short of his ton. The former hammered an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes.
Milestones
Bennett reaches these landmarks
As mentioned, Bennett recorded the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Raza's 82 against Ireland from the 2022 edition. Bennett's 97* is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010. Bennett now has 277 runs from five matches, the most for Zimbabwe in a T20 WC edition.
Career
A look at his numbers
With his knock against India, Bennett became Zimbabwe's third-highest run-scorer in T20Is. He surpassed Sean Williams's 1,805 runs. The former now has 1,873 runs from 57 T20Is at an average of 36.72. His tally includes a ton, 12 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 143.96. Notably, Bennett is featuring in his maiden T20 World Cup campaign.