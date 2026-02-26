Brian Bennett's record-breaking fifty against India goes in vain: Stats

India claimed a massive win over Zimbabwe in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The co-hosts first racked up 256/4, their highest total in T20 World Cups. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97*, Zimbabwe were restricted to 184/6. Bennett recorded the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.

Powerplay Bennett, the lone warrior To everyone's surprise, Zimbabwe didn't lose a wicket in the Powerplay. However, they were quite behind the required run-rate. Axar Patel finally dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani, who made a run-a-ball 20, in the seventh over. Although Bennett regularly took the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, to cleaners, Zimbabwe were down to 72/2 in 9.3 overs. Bennett reached his 34-ball half-century in the 13th over.

Score Bennett returns unbeaten Bennett, who single-handedly anchored Zimbabwe's chase, found some support from skipper Sikandar Raza. The duo took them toward the 150-run mark. Bennett scored the majority of runs after Raza's departure. He eventually fell three runs short of his ton. The former hammered an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes.

Milestones Bennett reaches these landmarks As mentioned, Bennett recorded the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Raza's 82 against Ireland from the 2022 edition. Bennett's 97* is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010. Bennett now has 277 runs from five matches, the most for Zimbabwe in a T20 WC edition.

