Arshdeep Singh becomes India's most successful bowler in T20 WC
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh starred in India's 72-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The left-arm seamer took three wickets as Zimbabwe reached 184/6 while chasing a mammoth 257. Arshdeep, who shone in the high-scoring fest, is now India's most successful bowler in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.
Powerplay
Zimbabwe unscathed in Powerplay
To everyone's surprise, Zimbabwe didn't lose a wicket in the Powerplay. However, they were quite behind the required run-rate. Axar Patel finally dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani, who made a run-a-ball 20, in the seventh over. Although Bennett regularly took the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, to cleaners, Zimbabwe were down to 72/2 in 9.3 overs. Bennett reached his half-century in the 13th over.
Wickets
The pick of India's bowlers
Arshdeep, who was wicketless in his first spell, took his first wicket in the form of Sikandar Raza, who took Zimbabwe past 140 along with Bennett. In the same over, Arshdeep sent back Ryan Burl. He then knocked over Tony Munyonga with a searing yorker from round the wicket. Arshdeep was the pick of India's bowlers, taking 3/24 in four overs.
Wickets
Most wickets for India in T20 WCs
As mentioned, Arshdeep is now India's highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Bumrah's 33 wickets. In 19 T20 World Cup matches, the left-arm seamer has raced to 35 wickets at an average of 14.25. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Notably, Arshdeep has the most wickets for India in a T20 World Cup edition (17 in 2024).
Information
Arshdeep gets to 126 T20I wickets
Arshdeep, India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, now has 126 scalps from 81 matches at an average of 18.85. His tally includes a phenomenal bowling strike rate of 13.39. Arshdeep has 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.