9 arrested in ₹1,500cr multi-state cyber fraud racket

The Rajkot Rural Police in Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with a ₹1,500 crore cyber fraud case. The arrests include three people who were nabbed on Wednesday, NDTV reported. Telangana's Adiluddin Mohammed was arrested for his role in transferring money into mule accounts and receiving it back through traditional courier channels known as "angadia." The other two arrested are Mihir Rangani and Hiren Limbasiya from Rajkot, who provided bank accounts and facilitated transactions.

Scheme details Fraudsters opened 15 bank accounts to launder money Rajkot (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vijay Gurjar was quoted as saying that the fraud was carried out by opening 15 accounts in different private banks, which were operated through Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs). These APMC accounts were chosen as they had different GST and TDS compliance requirements, making them easier to misuse. The funds funneled through these accounts included proceeds from cyber fraud, gaming transactions, and GST-related activities.

Victim reports 180 complaints registered on cyber crime portal-1930 So far, 180 complaints have been registered on the Cyber Crime Portal-1930. These include 21 complaints from Gujarat involving ₹2.94 crore and 159 complaints from other states amounting to ₹20.21 crore. The investigation has revealed transactions of around ₹1,500 crore through these accounts. The probe also found an account in a Yes Bank branch in Moviya under M/s Jyot Trading Company with transactions worth ₹200 crore.

