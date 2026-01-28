17 arrested in Assam for poisoning migratory geese
India
In Assam's Majuli district, 17 people were arrested for allegedly poisoning about 50 migratory birds, some of which were reported to be greylag geese.
The birds were found dead in local fields, and officials believe the suspects targeted them for food during their winter migration.
What's happening now
Authorities seized poisonous substances from those arrested and have charged them under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
The Forest Department is looking into how the poisoning happened and is caring for surviving birds—reports said between five and eight birds were receiving treatment.
The incident drew criticism from environmentalists and calls for arrests.