17 trekkers stranded on Odisha hill for 14 hours rescued
Seventeen tourists, including 13 women, got stuck overnight on Gandhamardhan Hill in Odisha after losing their way during a trek.
With heavy rain, cold winds, and barely any mobile signal at 3,000 feet up, they managed to call for help after being stranded for over 14 hours.
Operation not easy due to slippery terrain
A rescue team of 30 commandos set out before dawn with food and first-aid supplies.
The operation wasn't easy—slippery terrain and worries about extremist threats made things tricky.
The team even had to carry a visually impaired girl out on a stretcher.
By early morning, all 17 were safely brought back under the watch of Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sahai Meena.