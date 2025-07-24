17 trekkers stranded on Odisha hill for 14 hours rescued

Operation not easy due to slippery terrain

A rescue team of 30 commandos set out before dawn with food and first-aid supplies.

The operation wasn't easy—slippery terrain and worries about extremist threats made things tricky.

The team even had to carry a visually impaired girl out on a stretcher.

By early morning, all 17 were safely brought back under the watch of Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sahai Meena.