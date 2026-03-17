19-year-old dental student held for links to ISIS online module
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old dental student, Haarish Ali, for his alleged links with an online module of the banned terrorist organization ISIS. Ali, a second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student from Saharanpur district, was arrested in Moradabad on Sunday, as per NDTV. The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into ISIS-linked online networks operating in India.
Investigation details
In touch with ISIS handlers, sympathizers
The ATS has alleged that Ali was in touch with ISIS handlers and sympathizers through social media platforms such as Instagram and encrypted apps like Session and Discord. Intelligence inputs had reportedly indicated that some individuals in Uttar Pradesh were forming online groups to spread ISIS ideology. These groups were allegedly used to share propaganda materials, extremist literature, and instructions related to ISIS activities.
Recruitment efforts
Ran group 'Al Ittihad Media Foundation'
The ATS claims that Ali was involved in creating several groups under pseudonyms and VPNs to recruit like-minded individuals. He also ran a separate group called "Al Ittihad Media Foundation" and kept in touch with people associated with ISIS networks both in India and abroad. The accused allegedly shared ISIS publications, propaganda material, and content promoting the organization's extremist ideology through these groups.
Beliefs revealed
Ali doesn't believe in democratic system
During questioning, Ali reportedly told police that he didn't believe in the democratic system and supported Sharia law and a caliphate. The ATS has registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Lucknow. Officials are now trying to trace other members of this network, as some associates are believed to have gone underground after Ali's arrest.