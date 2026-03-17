19-year-old dental student held for links to ISIS online module

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old dental student, Haarish Ali, for his alleged links with an online module of the banned terrorist organization ISIS . Ali, a second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student from Saharanpur district, was arrested in Moradabad on Sunday, as per NDTV. The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into ISIS-linked online networks operating in India.

Investigation details In touch with ISIS handlers, sympathizers The ATS has alleged that Ali was in touch with ISIS handlers and sympathizers through social media platforms such as Instagram and encrypted apps like Session and Discord. Intelligence inputs had reportedly indicated that some individuals in Uttar Pradesh were forming online groups to spread ISIS ideology. These groups were allegedly used to share propaganda materials, extremist literature, and instructions related to ISIS activities.

Recruitment efforts Ran group 'Al Ittihad Media Foundation' The ATS claims that Ali was involved in creating several groups under pseudonyms and VPNs to recruit like-minded individuals. He also ran a separate group called "Al Ittihad Media Foundation" and kept in touch with people associated with ISIS networks both in India and abroad. The accused allegedly shared ISIS publications, propaganda material, and content promoting the organization's extremist ideology through these groups.

Advertisement