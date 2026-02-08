2 dead, 15 rescued after restaurant building collapses in Kota

A three-story building in Kota , Rajasthan , collapsed on Saturday night, killing at least two people. The incident took place around 9:00pm in the Talwandi area of Kota, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The building housed a restaurant with staff and customers present at the time of the collapse. Rescue teams worked through the night to clear the rubble for survivors.

Eyewitness reports Moments before the building came down A local tea stall owner near the building recalled the moments leading up to the disaster. "When I was making tea, some stones stumbled upon my shop," he told news agency ANI. He added that soon chaos ensued with people getting injured and some dying on the spot. News agency PTI quoted authorities as confirming that two victims, identified as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15), lost their lives in the incident.

Rescue operations Probe to be ordered into incident Of the 15 people rescued from the debris, eight are being treated at hospitals, while five others were discharged after primary care. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Heeralal Nagar confirmed a probe would be ordered into the incident. "In total, 15 people were taken out of the debris. While two have died, some of the injured were discharged after treatment. A probe will be ordered to ascertain the facts, and action will follow," he was quoted as saying.

