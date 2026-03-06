2 dead, 22 injured in Ghaziabad building fire
Late Tuesday night, a fire broke out in a packed five-story building in Ghaziabad's Khoda area, taking the lives of Rajendra Kumar (45) and Meena Devi (42), and injuring 22 others.
The blaze engulfed an electrical panel on the ground floor and quickly filled the staircase with smoke, trapping about 150 people inside.
Firefighters used ladders to rescue people
Firefighters from Ghaziabad and Noida rushed over with 10 trucks right after getting the call at 11:47pm.
Using ladders, they managed to get residents out from both sides of the building.
The operation went on till 3am and the actual flames were contained to just two floors.
Short circuit might have caused fire
Officials said a short circuit in the lift panel might have caused the fire.
While most injured people have been discharged, this incident is a reminder that electrical hazards in crowded apartments are real—and regular safety checks can literally save lives.