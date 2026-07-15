Noida: 2 killed, 50 families trapped rescued, after massive fire

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain said an FIR is being registered at Phase-3 police station in connection with the incident.

The building owner and leaseholder have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to speed up relief and rescue operations. He also ordered proper medical treatment for the injured.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.