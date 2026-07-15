Noida: 2 killed, 50 families trapped rescued, after massive fire
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Noida's Mamura area on Wednesday, killing two people and trapping around 50 families. The blaze reportedly started from a spark in an electric bike during charging. The fire then spread to nearby petrol vehicles, causing the incident. Firefighters reached the spot in time and launched a rescue operation. They evacuated all residents of the G+4 building, which housed around 50 families.
Rescue operation
All residents evacuated
Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said, "Hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles, and seven fire tenders were deployed to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. The building where the fire broke out is a G+4 structure housing around 50 families. All the residents were safely evacuated."
However, two people suffered health complications due to smoke inhalation and were rushed to a district hospital for treatment.
Twitter Post
Videos show fire
Fire breaks out in a residential building in Mamura village in Noida. Rescue operations are underway. There are reports of two deaths. pic.twitter.com/KyUaaLZI2K— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 15, 2026
Ongoing probe
Building owner, leaseholder taken into custody
Joint Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain said an FIR is being registered at Phase-3 police station in connection with the incident.
The building owner and leaseholder have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to speed up relief and rescue operations. He also ordered proper medical treatment for the injured.
Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.