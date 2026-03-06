2 IAF pilots killed after Sukhoi jet crashes in Assam 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the deaths of two pilots in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crash in Assam 's Karbi Anglong district. The incident occurred during a routine training mission after losing radar contact shortly after takeoff from Jorhat airbase on Thursday evening. The deceased pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

Investigation progress Crash site located in hilly area of Karbi Anglong The crash site of the Sukhoi jet was located in a hilly area of Karbi Anglong, around 60km from Jorhat airbase. Earlier, the IAF had confirmed that communication with the aircraft was lost at 7:42pm on Thursday evening. According to India Today NE, locals reported hearing a large explosion-like sound at around 7:00pm, which reverberated throughout the surrounding hills and caused panic in nearby communities.

Aircraft details About Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, inducted into the IAF in the early 2000s, is one of the most advanced frontline combat aircraft. Developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi and now manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet. The IAF currently operates a fleet of over 200 such jets.

