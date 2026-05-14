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2 dead, dozen injured in firecracker factory blast in MP
The incident took place on Thursday

2 dead, dozen injured in firecracker factory blast in MP

By Chanshimla Varah
May 14, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh has left two dead and over 15 injured. The incident took place on Thursday in the Tonk Kalan area. Local residents alleged that the factory was operating illegally and had been reported to authorities multiple times. But no action was taken.

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Visuals from blast site

Blast details

Details on the incident

The explosion was so powerful that it threw people about and shook nearby houses. Fire brigade teams are currently working to put out the fire at the site. The injured have been rushed to district hospitals for treatment. Senior police and administrative officials are also present at the spot; however, they haven't confirmed what products were being made at this factory.

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Official response

CM announces financial assistance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident. He ordered an investigation and directed district in-charge Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Home Secretary and senior officials to reach the spot. The CM also announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of those killed in this accident.

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