2 dead, dozen injured in firecracker factory blast in MP

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | An explosion took place in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dewas, resulting in the death of two people and injuring 15 others. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/L0dDfFdtiL

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Details on the incident

The explosion was so powerful that it threw people about and shook nearby houses. Fire brigade teams are currently working to put out the fire at the site. The injured have been rushed to district hospitals for treatment. Senior police and administrative officials are also present at the spot; however, they haven't confirmed what products were being made at this factory.