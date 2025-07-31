Next Article
2 Meerut traders die in accident; families get wrong bodies
Two Meerut traders, Abhinav Agarwal (42) and Amit Agarwal (45), died instantly when their Wagon-R crashed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on July 28.
A water bottle found under the brake pedal is suspected to have caused the accident.
After postmortem at Palwal civil hospital, mortuary staff mistakenly gave each family the wrong body.
Health officials launch inquiry into mortuary's negligence
The mistake came to light when a friend opened one of the shrouds during funeral rituals and realized it wasn't their loved one.
Both families quickly confirmed the swap with photos and notified each other.
Health officials have now launched an inquiry into the mortuary's negligence and promised strict action against those responsible.