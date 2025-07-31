Delhi gets ₹821cr for 33 new projects

Funds already in use

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that two-thirds of the funds are already in play, so work starts right away—think underground electric wires, new EV charging stations, hospital upgrades, and more.

This funding fits into PM Modi's 'Viksit Delhi' vision with super-long (50-year), interest-free loans that ease pressure on city finances.

Thanks to quick coordination between local and central governments, these projects are moving fast—meaning better public transport, more jobs, improved amenities, and a real boost for daily life in Delhi.