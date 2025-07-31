Delhi gets ₹821cr for 33 new projects
The central government just approved ₹821.26 crore to fund 33 new projects across Delhi, covering everything from better hospitals and schools to upgraded roads, water systems, and metro lines.
Most of the money goes to general infrastructure, while ₹105.26 crore is set aside for expanding six key Metro corridors like Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and Aerocity-Tughlaqabad.
Funds already in use
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that two-thirds of the funds are already in play, so work starts right away—think underground electric wires, new EV charging stations, hospital upgrades, and more.
This funding fits into PM Modi's 'Viksit Delhi' vision with super-long (50-year), interest-free loans that ease pressure on city finances.
Thanks to quick coordination between local and central governments, these projects are moving fast—meaning better public transport, more jobs, improved amenities, and a real boost for daily life in Delhi.