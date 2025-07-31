Haridwar stampede: Uttarakhand rolls out safety masterplan for religious sites

Emergency routes, waiting areas, entry-exit points to be added

The state's nine-point plan is all about smarter crowd control—think separate entry and exit points, better waiting areas, emergency routes, and limits on how many people can enter at once.

Places like Kainchi Dham, Neelkanth, and Jageshwar will see these changes first, with officials aiming to get it all done in six months.

The goal: safer pilgrimages and no repeats of the chaos that happened at Mansa Devi.