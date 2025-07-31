Next Article
Haridwar stampede: Uttarakhand rolls out safety masterplan for religious sites
After a deadly stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple left nine people dead and over 30 injured, Uttarakhand has rolled out a new safety masterplan for its busiest religious sites.
The move comes straight from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the site and called for urgent action.
Emergency routes, waiting areas, entry-exit points to be added
The state's nine-point plan is all about smarter crowd control—think separate entry and exit points, better waiting areas, emergency routes, and limits on how many people can enter at once.
Places like Kainchi Dham, Neelkanth, and Jageshwar will see these changes first, with officials aiming to get it all done in six months.
The goal: safer pilgrimages and no repeats of the chaos that happened at Mansa Devi.