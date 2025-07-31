Next Article
Why Himachal Pradesh just canceled 194 hydro projects
Himachal Pradesh just canceled 172 small hydro projects (under 5 MW) and 22 bigger ones, all because construction dragged on for too long.
These projects were supposed to boost local energy but kept hitting roadblocks, so the state is starting fresh and plans to re-advertise them.
New rules for future projects
From now on, any new hydro project will have to give 12% of its power free to the state and chip in an extra 1% toward local development.
The government hopes these changes will keep things fair and make sure future renewable energy projects actually get off the ground.