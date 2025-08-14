Next Article
2 men arrested after Zimbabwean student critically injured in attack
Two men have been arrested after a 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, was seriously injured in an attack near the campus of Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district.
The fight reportedly started over a baseball bat found in Leeroy's car.
He's now being treated at AIIMS Bathinda for critical injuries.
Investigation is underway
Police say the attackers used bats and sharp weapons during the assault.
Two other suspects are still on the run, and efforts to catch them are ongoing.
Since Leeroy was too injured to speak, police began their investigation based on an officer's report.
The suspects crashed and abandoned their car while fleeing, which has now been seized as evidence.