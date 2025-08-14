Man dies in Vijayawada as streets flood with rainwater

SDRF warns of more heavy rain ahead

With low-lying areas underwater, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is asking people in those spots to move somewhere safer.

The state disaster team has also warned of more heavy rain ahead—especially for Eluru and West Godavari, among other districts—thanks to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Officials are keeping a close eye on rising water in the Krishna River and urging everyone near riverbanks to stay alert.