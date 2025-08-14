Next Article
Bengaluru man fined for not boarding train sparks debate
Just a day after Namma Metro's Yellow Line opened, a Bengaluru commuter was fined ₹59.5 at Silk Board station.
The catch? He tried to board a packed train for 20 minutes but gave up and exited without ever riding.
His story quickly made waves online, shining a light on how tough it's been to actually catch a train.
Netizens call charge 'unreasonable'
The fine didn't sit well with people online, who called it unfair given the train shortage.
Transit account Bangalore Metro Updates called the charge "unreasonable" and urged BMRCL to pause fines until service improves.
The whole episode has kicked off fresh conversations about commuter rights and whether metro rules are keeping up with real-life problems in Bengaluru.