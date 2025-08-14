Delhi deploys AI facial recognition, anti-drone systems for I-Day speech
Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, Delhi is seriously tightening security—especially around the Red Fort, where PM Modi will give his big speech.
Over 11,000 Army, police, and paramilitary personnel are on duty, backed by AI-powered facial recognition and anti-drone systems to keep things safe from the ground to the skies.
Extra precautions taken for smooth celebrations
Security teams are also keeping a close watch at water treatment plants and along the Yamuna River with speed boat patrols.
Police have mobile command vehicles sending live video feeds for quick action if needed.
Plus, there are extra spotters and "kite catchers" on rooftops watching for anything unusual in the air.
Even metro schedules are tweaked and buildings along parade routes secured—all part of Delhi's plan to make sure celebrations go smoothly this year.