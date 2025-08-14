'Dog parents' back SC's stray removal order; others call it cruel

Debate rages on as dog lovers split over court's order

Some "dog parents" like CEO Arun Prabhudesai back the order, saying it's about public safety and learning from countries like Japan where strays aren't an issue.

Others, including Mohit Chauhan (Cultural Envoy of Mongolia to India), think better civic management—not just removing dogs—is the answer.

The court itself had previously called out authorities for mishandling stray dog issues, so this is just the latest chapter in a long-running debate.