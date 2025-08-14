'Dog parents' back SC's stray removal order; others call it cruel
On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be removed and sheltered—a move that's sparked a lot of debate.
Supporters say this could help reduce dog-bite cases and make public spaces safer, but critics argue it's unrealistic given the lack of proper shelters.
Debate rages on as dog lovers split over court's order
Some "dog parents" like CEO Arun Prabhudesai back the order, saying it's about public safety and learning from countries like Japan where strays aren't an issue.
Others, including Mohit Chauhan (Cultural Envoy of Mongolia to India), think better civic management—not just removing dogs—is the answer.
The court itself had previously called out authorities for mishandling stray dog issues, so this is just the latest chapter in a long-running debate.