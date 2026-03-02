2 students die by suicide during Gujarat board exams
Two Class 12 students from Maharashtra died by suicide in different parts of Surat district on February 28, both during the ongoing Gujarat state board exams.
Khushi (20), from Baben village, took her life at home after her chemistry exam—her second attempt at these boards.
On the same day, Vilas Prahlad Patil (19) from Dindoli died by suicide while preparing for his March 2 exam, after telling his mother he hadn't done well in chemistry.
Academic pressure can feel overwhelming: Advice
Khushi's parents informed Bardoli police after finding her body, and Dindoli police were informed when Vilas's family found him; Khushi's body was sent for a postmortem.
Over 1.62 lakh students are sitting for these exams in Surat this year—a reminder of how overwhelming academic pressure can feel.
If you or someone you know is struggling with stress around exams, please reach out for support—you're not alone.