2 students die by suicide during Gujarat board exams India Mar 02, 2026

Two Class 12 students from Maharashtra died by suicide in different parts of Surat district on February 28, both during the ongoing Gujarat state board exams.

Khushi (20), from Baben village, took her life at home after her chemistry exam—her second attempt at these boards.

On the same day, Vilas Prahlad Patil (19) from Dindoli died by suicide while preparing for his March 2 exam, after telling his mother he hadn't done well in chemistry.