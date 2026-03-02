Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks over Khamenei's death

The Israeli military has launched strikes on Lebanon , including its capital, Beirut. This comes after the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah fired rockets and drones at Israel . The attacks were in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , Hezbollah said. The Israeli military confirmed it had targeted the "Hezbollah terrorist organization" across Lebanon in response to the rocket fire from Hezbollah.

Escalating conflict Hezbollah's 1st attack since November 2024 ceasefire Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israel, stating they were in defense of Lebanon and its people. This is the first such attack by Hezbollah since a ceasefire agreement in November 2024. An AFP journalist reported hearing several loud explosions in Beirut early Monday morning. The Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes across Lebanon, starting with Beirut's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah operates.

Government response Lebanese PM calls Hezbollah's actions 'irresponsible' Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Hezbollah's attacks on Israel as "irresponsible and suspicious." He said his government would take all necessary measures to protect Lebanese citizens without naming Hezbollah. The conflict started after a US-Israeli attack on Iran, which led to missile and drone strikes from Iran on Israel and Gulf nations with US bases.

Advertisement