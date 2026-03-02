'Cutting off snake's head': US 'destroys' Iran Revolutionary Guard's headquarters

The United States military on Monday announced that it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran in a major strike. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the IRGC was responsible for killing over 1,000 Americans in the last 47 years. In a statement, CENTCOM said, "Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters."

Ongoing conflict Explosions rock Tehran as US-Israel operations continue The US-Israel joint operations continued into Sunday after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. Explosions rocked Tehran on Sunday night, with Israel claiming its attacks targeted the heart of the capital. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel, US military installations in the Gulf region, Saudi Arabia's capital, and Dubai.

Leadership transition Iran appoints leadership council to govern until new supreme leader Earlier on Sunday, Iran appointed a three-member leadership council to govern the country until a new supreme leader is chosen. The council includes 66-year-old cleric Alireza Arafi. Despite the conflict, US President Donald Trump said "it's always been a four-week process," indicating that he expects the war could last up to a month.

Advertisement

Casualties reported Three US service members killed in action The Pentagon confirmed that three US service members were killed in action and five were seriously wounded. Other personnel suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions. In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a "large-scale" operation with missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region. An attack on Beit Shemesh in Israel killed at least nine people.

Advertisement