T20 WC semi-final: Shukri Conrad embraces 'favorites' tag for SA

South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, is ready to embrace the "favorites" tag as his team heads into the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Proteas are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have comfortably beaten co-hosts India and semi-final opponents New Zealand. After their seventh consecutive win of this tournament against Zimbabwe in Delhi, Conrad said he was happy with South Africa being labeled as favorites.

Coach's view It's easy being an underdog, says Conrad Conrad said, "I'm glad that we're favorites, because I've always felt that as a South African team, you want to be able to play as a favorite." He added that while it is easy being an underdog with less expectation, now they have taken on the tag of favorites which they don't really talk much about. "If we can continue doing what we're doing, hopefully that will give us the result on Wednesday (in the semi-final."

Coaching style A different approach from the coach Conrad's approach is different from previous South African coaches who would downplay their chances. He is the only one to have led South Africa to a trophy with "World" in it, when they lifted the World Test Championship mace in June. Despite being under pressure, he believes it's all about how you deal with that pressure and embrace it.

