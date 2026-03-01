T20 World Cup: SA beat Zimbabwe despite Sikandar Raza's heroics

South Africa maintained their unbeaten run in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , beating Zimbabwe at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Electing to bat, Zimbabwe racked up 153/7 (20 overs), with Sikandar Raza leading from the front. His lone effort lifted Zimbabwe from 87/5. The Proteas eventually reached the finish line despite losing successive wickets. They had already qualified for the semi-finals.

Knock How Zimbabwe's innings panned out Zimbabwe were in trouble early on, reeling at 28/2. Raza, coming in at No. 4, then added a 38-run stand with Dion Myers. However, the Proteas seamers struck in quick succession, pulling Zimbabwe down to 87/5. Staring at a collapse, Zimbabwe then rode on Raza's counter-attack. He smashed a 43-ball 73 (8 fours and 4 sixes). Clive Madande's unbeaten 26(20) meant Zimbabwe reached 153/7.

Landmarks Raza reaches these landmarks According to Cricbuzz, Raza became the third Zimbabwe captain with a 50-plus score in T20 World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for a Zimbabwe skipper, surpassing Brendan Taylor's 59 against Ireland in 2014. Raza also recorded the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in the tournament. He also occupies the second spot on this list.

Start SA falter in Powerplay After shining with the bat, Raza started the proceedings for Zimbabwe. The off-spinner removed Quinton de Kock in the first over before knocking over Aiden Markram in his next. SA were down to 14/2 in 2.5 overs. Although Ryan Rickelton accelerated with 4 sixes, Brad Evans sent him back on the Powerplay's final ball. The Proteas were 43/3 in six overs.

Finish SA get home despite losing wickets Quickfire knocks from Dewald Brevis and David Miller put SA's run-chase in cruise control. However, Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Miller before the 100-run mark. Raza cut short Brevis's 18-ball stay, where he hammered 42 runs (2 fours and 4 sixes). With the required run-rate well in check, Tristan Stubbs (21*) and George Linde (30*) brought the Proteas home in 17.5 overs.

Information Raza takes three wickets Raza was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers, taking 3/29 in his four overs. He raced to 107 wickets from 133 T20Is at an average of 23.54. He remains the only player from a full-member nation with the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets (T20Is).