T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza sets records against SA
What's the story
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza played a captain's knock against South Africa in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. Zimbabwe, who were earlier eliminated from the tournament, racked up 153/7 in the dead rubber at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Raza was the lone warrior, having smashed a 43-all 73. He now has the highest individual score for a Zimbabwe captain in T20 World Cups.
Knock
Raza rescues Zimbabwe in middle overs
Electing bat, Zimbabwe were in trouble early on, reeling at 28/2. Raza, coming in at No. 4, then added a 38-run stand with Dion Myers. However, the Proteas seamers struck in quick succession, pulling Zimbabwe down to 87/5. Staring at a collapse, Zimbabwe then rode on Raza's counter-attack. His knock, studded with 8 fours and 4 sixes, powered the side to a competitive total.
Landmarks
Third Zimbabwe captain with this feat
According to Cricbuzz, Raza became the third Zimbabwe captain with a 50-plus score in T20 World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for a Zimbabwe skipper, surpassing Brendan Taylor's 59 against Ireland in 2014. Raza also recorded the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in the tournament. He also occupies the second spot on this list.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Earlier in the tournament, Raza became the first Zimbabwe player to score 3,000 T20I runs. The Zimbabwe skipper now has 3,089 runs from 133 T20Is at an average of 26.62. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.92. Against SA, he smashed his 17th half-century in the format. He also has a ton to his name.