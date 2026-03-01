T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza sets records against SA

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza played a captain's knock against South Africa in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. Zimbabwe, who were earlier eliminated from the tournament, racked up 153/7 in the dead rubber at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Raza was the lone warrior, having smashed a 43-all 73. He now has the highest individual score for a Zimbabwe captain in T20 World Cups.

Knock Raza rescues Zimbabwe in middle overs Electing bat, Zimbabwe were in trouble early on, reeling at 28/2. Raza, coming in at No. 4, then added a 38-run stand with Dion Myers. However, the Proteas seamers struck in quick succession, pulling Zimbabwe down to 87/5. Staring at a collapse, Zimbabwe then rode on Raza's counter-attack. His knock, studded with 8 fours and 4 sixes, powered the side to a competitive total.

Landmarks Third Zimbabwe captain with this feat According to Cricbuzz, Raza became the third Zimbabwe captain with a 50-plus score in T20 World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for a Zimbabwe skipper, surpassing Brendan Taylor's 59 against Ireland in 2014. Raza also recorded the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in the tournament. He also occupies the second spot on this list.

