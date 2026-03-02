LOADING...
'India stands in solidarity': Modi condemns Iranian strikes on UAE
Modi condemned attacks on UAE, expressed condolences

By Snehil Singh
Mar 02, 2026
08:29 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday night. He condemned the recent attacks on the Gulf nation and expressed India's solidarity with the UAE during these challenging times. "Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Twitter Post

PM Modi's social media post after conversation with UAE President

Attack aftermath

UAE intercepted over 160 ballistic missiles fired at it

The UAE's defense ministry has intercepted a total of 165 ballistic missiles in the past two days. Out of these, 152 were destroyed, and 13 fell into the sea. The attacks have left three people dead and injured 58 others, including an Indian national who is now out of danger, according to PTI. The Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed its awareness of the situation and is in touch with hospital authorities regarding the injured Indian national.

Retaliation

Iran's Khamenei killed in US-Israel attack

The escalation comes after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint United States-Israel airstrike on Tehran that took place early on Saturday. The Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday. In retaliation for this incident, Iran has launched missiles at Israel and several Arab nations in the region that house US military bases.

