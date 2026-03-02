'India stands in solidarity': Modi condemns Iranian strikes on UAE

Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian…

Attack aftermath

UAE intercepted over 160 ballistic missiles fired at it

The UAE's defense ministry has intercepted a total of 165 ballistic missiles in the past two days. Out of these, 152 were destroyed, and 13 fell into the sea. The attacks have left three people dead and injured 58 others, including an Indian national who is now out of danger, according to PTI. The Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed its awareness of the situation and is in touch with hospital authorities regarding the injured Indian national.