'India stands in solidarity': Modi condemns Iranian strikes on UAE
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday night. He condemned the recent attacks on the Gulf nation and expressed India's solidarity with the UAE during these challenging times. "Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Twitter Post
PM Modi's social media post after conversation with UAE President
Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026
Thanked him for taking care of the Indian…
Attack aftermath
UAE intercepted over 160 ballistic missiles fired at it
The UAE's defense ministry has intercepted a total of 165 ballistic missiles in the past two days. Out of these, 152 were destroyed, and 13 fell into the sea. The attacks have left three people dead and injured 58 others, including an Indian national who is now out of danger, according to PTI. The Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed its awareness of the situation and is in touch with hospital authorities regarding the injured Indian national.
Retaliation
Iran's Khamenei killed in US-Israel attack
The escalation comes after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint United States-Israel airstrike on Tehran that took place early on Saturday. The Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday. In retaliation for this incident, Iran has launched missiles at Israel and several Arab nations in the region that house US military bases.