X accounts linked to Pakistan incited Noida workers' unrest: Police 

Noida Police have suggested that social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) operated from Pakistan played a role in spreading violence during the workers' protest demanding higher minimum wages. The Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that the violence in Noida was a "mala fide, internationally organized activity." Investigators said misinformation spread through X (formerly Twitter) handles is believed to have triggered the unrest in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Misinformation spread 'Undesirable elements' hijacked protest Singh said that during the workers' agitation on April 13, certain "undesirable elements" attempted to hijack the protest by spreading false claims on X. These posts alleged deaths of workers in police firing, a claim officials have denied. The investigation has pointed to handlers operating from Pakistan who allegedly instigated the violence through social media accounts such as '@Proudindiannavi' and '@Mir_Ilyas_INC.'

Cross-border influence Use of VPNs raises concerns The use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to conceal the identities and origins of these posts has also raised concerns over cross-border misinformation campaigns. The investigation has also identified three key figures behind the protests: Rupesh Rai, Aditya Anand, and Manisha Chauhan. They created many WhatsApp groups to communicate with employees. According to TOI, these groups each had over 800 members, including employees from large industrial enterprises such as Motherson and Richa Industries.

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Arrests and charges Accused have previous record of instigating protests "Rupesh has been continuously traveling across the country since 2018, and Aditya since 2020; wherever any agitation takes place, they are present there. Rupesh Rai identifies himself as an auto-rickshaw driver, while Aditya is unemployed," Singh said. She added, "Movement within Noida was coordinated on March 31 and April 1. Subsequently, on April 9 and 10, WhatsApp groups were created using QR codes."

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