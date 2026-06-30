The incident took place on Tuesday morning

20 injured after massive fire at refinery pipeline in Bengal

By Chanshimla Varah 09:29 am Jun 30, 202609:29 am

What's the story

A massive fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Tuesday. The incident took place between 4:00am and 5:00am, resulting in injuries to at least 20 people, including six critically injured who are being shifted to Kolkata for treatment. Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky as workers tried to extinguish the flames. Rescue authorities deployed 12 fire trucks, and firefighting operations in the unit are still underway.