200+ fall ill after consuming Ram Navami prasad near Bengaluru
What's the story
Over 200 people fell ill after consuming "anna prasada" during Ram Navami celebrations in Bettanahalli village, Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, according to a report by News18. The symptoms started around 10:00pm on Sunday and included stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and extreme fatigue. Many were rushed to nearby private hospitals and government health centers for treatment. Some patients were in serious condition and required ambulance transportation to hospitals.
Medical response
DHO Lakka Krishnareddy confirms prasada link
Health teams, including ASHA workers and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), were quickly deployed to conduct door-to-door checks in the village. The aim was to identify more cases and provide timely medical assistance. District Health Officer Lakka Krishnareddy later visited hospitals to review the situation and confirmed that patients started reporting symptoms after consuming prasada served during the Ram Navami celebrations. Authorities have collected food and water samples from the Ram Navami celebrations for laboratory testing.