200+ fall ill after consuming Ram Navami prasad near Bengaluru

Medical response

DHO Lakka Krishnareddy confirms prasada link

Health teams, including ASHA workers and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), were quickly deployed to conduct door-to-door checks in the village. The aim was to identify more cases and provide timely medical assistance. District Health Officer Lakka Krishnareddy later visited hospitals to review the situation and confirmed that patients started reporting symptoms after consuming prasada served during the Ram Navami celebrations. Authorities have collected food and water samples from the Ram Navami celebrations for laboratory testing.