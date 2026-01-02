200+ parrots die on Narmada banks in Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
At least 200 parrots have died on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, officials said on Friday. The deaths were reported near an aqueduct bridge in Badwah area over the last four days. District wildlife warden Tony Sharma said around 25 dead parrots were first discovered under an aqueduct bridge near Navghat Khedi on December 29. The tally crossed 200 by Tuesday. In addition to the parrots, sparrows, doves, and pigeons were found dead.
Cause investigation
Bird flu ruled out, food poisoning suspected
Veterinary examinations have ruled out bird flu as the cause of these deaths. A post-mortem examination showed symptoms of food poisoning in the parrots. Veterinary extension officer Dr. Suresh Baghel said rice and small pebbles were found in their stomachs, hinting at improper feeding practices. Visitors to the bridge may have unknowingly fed cooked or leftover food that proved fatal for these birds, officials said.
Preventive measures
Monitoring teams deployed, feeding ban enforced
Teams from the veterinary and forest departments have been monitoring the area for four days since residents reported the incident. A ban on feeding birds near the aqueduct bridge has been imposed, and forest department officials have been stationed at the site. Dr. Baghel also pointed to pesticide exposure from feeding in sprayed fields and river water as possible contributing factors to the bird deaths. Viscera samples from the deceased birds have been sent to Jabalpur for further examination.